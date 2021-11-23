WNBA suspends Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford for bizarre food truck brawl

The WNBA announced Tuesday it has suspended former Atlanta Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford for their roles in a bizarre food truck parking lot brawl captured on video earlier this year, as well as for violating health and safety protocols.

Williams is suspended for two games, while Bradford will miss one. The two players remain free agents, while the Dream have reportedly informed them they will not be re-signed under any circumstances.

Soon after the suspension was announced, Williams tweeted an apology for what she called a "terribly unfortunate incident."

To all my ppl,

I wanted you all to hear it from me personally. I’ll be missing the 1st 2 games of the upcoming WNBA Season due to the altercation that transpired months ago. It was a terribly unfortunate incident, I know that and I sincerely regret my part in it. — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) November 23, 2021

Many specifics around the brawl in question (video here) remain unclear, though quite possibly the most bizarre detail is that Williams and Bradford likely would not have faced discipline had Williams not posted video of the fight on her YouTube channel.

Williams made light of the fight in her since-deleted video, but quickly apologized via a since-deleted tweet once a backlash began:

“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday. I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward.”

Williams is coming off her first career All-Star selection with the Dream, averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Coverage of the brawl didn't harm her image to prevent her from signing with the new Athletes Unlimited league, which will play a month-long season during the WNBA's offseason.

Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, but was sidelined in August due to a foot injury.