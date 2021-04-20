WNBA statement on Derek Chauvin conviction in George Floyd case

WNBA statement on Chauvin conviction in George Floyd case originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The WNBA released a statement in response to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

From the desk of league commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

"This year, we have witnessed traumatizing instances of police brutality that Black Americans disproportionally experience, with the murder of George Floyd at the forefront of the conversation," Engelbert wrote. "While this verdict represents a step toward justice, we are reminded that justice is too often not the outcome for people of color. The WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council will continue its work to combat injustice and inequality in our country and hope this represents a true turning point for how the effects of systemic racism begin to be addressed."

And, in closing: "We stand with all those who have felt the deep impact of George Floyd's death."

The WNBA dedicated its 2020 season to social justice, and its players demonstrated that commitment by collectively raising awareness for the case of Breonna Taylor, among others, and publicly endorsing Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Democratic challenger for a Georgia Senate seat who eventually won his bid over Kelly Loeffler in January.