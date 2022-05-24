WNBA star's wife speaks out

Reuters

David Beasley, the U.N. World Food Programme official who clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter last year, said on Monday he hadn't given up on the Tesla billionaire contributing to the fight against world hunger, though the two are not in direct contact. In response to Beasley's challenge last year to the super wealthy to end global hunger, Musk said he would sell $6 billion of Tesla stock and donate it to the World Food Programme if the organisation gave more information about how it spent its money. Beasley, who eventually quit the exchange after an unproductive back and forth, said at the World Economic Forum on Monday he was ready to meet Musk to detail his ideas, even if there is no direct contact between the two now.