WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi to host show for ESPN during women's Final Four

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will bring their expertise to the Final Four stage in Minneapolis.

The WNBA greats and former NCAA champions will have their own show, providing coverage of the semifinal matchups, live from the Target Center.

"The Bird & Taurasi Show" can be watched on ESPNU, ESPN+ and ESPN2. Bird and Taurasi will be joined by sports and pop culture stars, as part of ESPN's MegaCast from Minneapolis presentation.

Taurasi guided Connecticut to three consecutive national championships (2002-04) before being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2004 by the Phoenix Mercury, while Bird won two titles with UConn (2000, 2002) before being picked No. 1 overall in 2002 by the Seattle Storm.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday, followed by No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Stanford. The winner of each will advance to the National Championship game Sunday, April 3.

