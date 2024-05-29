WNBA Stars Detail Their Fight to Remove Former Owner Kelly Loeffler in Trailer for New Doc — Watch (Exclusive)

The new documentary from Prime Video Sports explores how WNBA players united to condemn former team owner Kelly Loeffler in 2020

ESPN Films/YouTube WNBA

When much of the sports world joined together in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the WNBA was at the forefront — and now their stars are recounting their fight for social justice in a new documentary.

The new documentary, Power of the Dream, explores how WNBA players united against Republican former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The doc, which streams on Prime Video next month, was produced by Dawn Porter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, former WNBA star Sue Bird and current Seattle Storm player Nneka Ogwumike, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

The battle between players and Loeffler began in the summer of 2020, when the WNBA announced they would embrace the Black Lives Matter movement by allowing players to wear warm-up uniforms with the movement's name and slogans, including "Say Her Name" in honor of Breonna Taylor. Loeffler, though, sent a letter to commissioner Cathy Engelbert, opposing the league's decision, writing, “The truth is, we need less — not more — politics in sports."

Amazon Studios Power of the Dream

"When Kelly made her statement, it was very disheartening knowing her role owning a team that is predominantly Black women," former Dream player Elizabeth Williams says in the trailer.

"Players are mad," Bird, 43, recalls in the trailer, adding that the group was looking for "action-based" solutions at the time.

Layshia Clarendon, a former member of the Dream who was vocal about her disapproval of Loeffler's ownership, says she and her teammates began researching now-Senator Raphael Warnock, who was running against Loeffler, the incumbent in Georgia.

Warnock, who sat down for an interview in Power of the Dream, says the players were "laying it all on the line" in the trailer.

"This is a moment where it's bigger than basketball," Ogwumike shares, as the trailer shows footage of players wearing "Vote Warnock" shirts during the 2020 season.

Ultimately, Loeffler was removed from the organization's ownership and former Dream player Renee Montgomery joined a three-member investor group comprised of Larry Gottesdiener, chairman of real estate firm Northland and Northland President and Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Abair to take over the team.

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Former Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bird says she hopes viewers take away "the power of coming together in a group to accomplish a goal" when watching the documentary.

"In this case, it was a pretty lofty goal. It was intimidating at times," Bird says. "But what got us through was the power in numbers aspect of it. Even in the moments where you felt maybe a little tired or a little weak, right? Or maybe, you know, you got by that intimidation. You always knew you had people supporting you, behind the scenes, people next to you, people in front of you at times, whatever the case was, and it really got us through," the former Seattle Storm star adds.

Porter, who also directed Power of the Dream, tells PEOPLE, "I think there's so many meanings to the power of the dream. There's the actual Atlanta Dream, but then there's the power of the vision that they had. It was a strong vision, and it was so clear that they could follow it."

Porter says there's one moment in the doc in particular that moved her. "There's a specific part in the film where Layshia is like, 'I need a break.' And Sue is like, 'We got you.' And so you see that they are stronger together, those women. They leaned on each other. So there's power in the relationships. There's power in the message. There's power in the purpose. I think the film shows all of those things."

Power of the Dream premieres June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.



