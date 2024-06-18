As WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese rise, Arizona girls finding inspiration

Unless you've spent the past several months living under a rock, women's basketball is scorching hot. This has much to do with rookie sensation Caitlin Clark's ascendance to the pro ranks, but the foundation within the WNBA had already been laid before her arrival.

The rookie class that includes Clark, the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and the Los Angeles Sparks’ Cameron Brink has brought a spotlight to women's sports.

High school players at the girls’ Section 7 basketball tournament last weekend expressed their gratitude for the path Clark, Reese and Brink and others are paving.

“It's nice to see women's basketball gaining some respect from the whole world, and it gives hope for the future that it'll continue to grow,” said Xavier College Preparatory senior guard Lucy Sanford.

Halfway through this season, the league has reached new heights in viewership. More than 400,000 fans have attended WNBA games, the most in the first month of a season in 26 years.

In 2023, the Indiana Fever was second to last in attendance, with an average of 4,066 people. After the Fever drafted Clark, its attendance skyrocketed to 16,683 fans per game. The Fever leads the league in attendance by more than 4,000 per game. They are on pace to lead the WNBA in attendance for the first time in team history.

But despite Reese and Clark being the center of discussion around the league, the WNBA's current wave of success is a collective effort.

"Caitlin's coming in and bringing a little bit more flair and attention, which is good because now people are aware of this young talent, this young group that's come in," said former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, who was at State Farm Stadium last Friday watching his daughter play for Xavier. "And the talent that's already there, like Arike and Jewel Lloyd. These girls like Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird are on their way out. Now the younger group is bringing more talent, so it's exciting to see where the WNBA is right now."

Before players like Reese, Clark and Brink became the highlight of the league, the Mercury’s Taurasi, the Storm’s Bird and the Sparks’ Candace Parker set the stage. Xavier Prep’s head girls basketball coach, Jennifer Gillom explained the importance of women pioneering the way for other women. She payed for both the Mercury (1997-2002) and the Sparks (2003) during her stint in the WNBA. Gillom was inducted as one of the first women in the Mercury’s Ring of Honor in 2006. She was also a member of the 1988 women’s U.S. Olympic gold medal team.

“I set the stage for the Diana’s (Taurasi), Caitlin Clark’s, and look at what they're doing for these young women. So the torch has to continue to be carried.”

For Xavier’s star center Irene “Noelle” Guiamatsia, reaching the WNBA is the end-goal. She only wants to continue to improve so that she can reach the league.

“I think I can do better,” Guiamatsia said. “So I'm just going to work hard toward that goal because Caitlin (Clark) is such a great inspiration.”

Xavier Prep center Irene Noelle Guiamatsia (52) watches a free throw against Gilbert during a game at Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Ariz., on Jan. 9, 2024.

Goodyear Millennium's top-ranked guard in the 2025 class, Destiny Lunan, feels this year's entire group of incoming rookies inspires her and other young players. "I watch everybody," Lunan said. "Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese, of course, Caitlin Clark. It shows us that Black women can do anything and whatever they put their minds to."

Clark’s collegiate success immediately brought eyes to her start in the WNBA. However, the controversy surrounding her relationship on the court with veterans and rookies alike has stirred attention.

Veterans such as Taurasi initially called out Clark, suggesting she could be in for a rude awakening at the pro level. Chennedy Carter gave her a stiff “welcome to the league” shove and just this past weekend Reese committed a flagrant foul that left fans speculating that Clark’s being targeted. Clark, for her part, has said she'd prefer the focus be on the game, and not her.

The Indiana Fever will visit Phoenix for the first time this season against Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Sunday at noon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese inspire Arizona HS players