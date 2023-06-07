WNBA All-Star voting is underway. Here's how to vote for your favorite Fever players

INDIANAPOLIS -- WNBA All-Star voting officially opened for fans to vote for their league favorites on Wednesday.

Here's how you can vote for your favorite players on the Indiana Fever and across the league:

Indiana Fever Aliyah Boston (7) looks for an open baseline as the Indiana Fever takes on the Las Vegas Aces basketball Jun 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN. Gary Brockman for Indy Star

Who can I vote for?

Fans can vote for any player in the league, regardless of team or conference.

The Indiana Fever are marketing three players for the All-Star game in July: rookie Aliyah Boston, second-year player NaLyssa Smith and fifth-year player Kelsey Mitchell.

Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, recorded her first double-double of the season Tuesday night against the Chicago Sky. She's averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game with a .709 field goal percentage.

Smith is averaging a double-double so far this season with 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Mitchell, the most veteran player on the Fever, is averaging 16.7 points per game.

Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell (0) with a three point attempt as the Indiana Fever takes on the Las Vegas Aces basketball Jun 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

How do I vote?

Fans have three options to vote for players to become All-Stars: WNBA website, WNBA app and Instagram. Fans can submit one ballot per day, voting for between 1-10 players.

On desktop or mobile, fans can go to vote.wnba.com. The WNBA app has an All-Star voting story on the homepage, which includes a link to vote.

On Instagram, fans can vote for a player by commenting on a voting post from the WNBA account or 12 team accounts, including the hashtag of the player's full name (ex. #AliyahBoston) and #WNBAAllStar. Both hashtags must be in the comment for it to be considered and fans can only vote for one player per comment.

How long is voting open?

WNBA All-Star voting started on Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m. and will end on June 21 at 11:59 p.m.

How are the All-Stars decided?

Fan voting is 50% of the consideration. Votes from current WNBA players will account for 25%, and media voting will be the other 25%.

The four top guards and six top frontcourt players will be the starters. The players' scores will be aggregated by the average rank from fan, player and media votes, and the fan vote will be the tiebreaker.

After the starters, including the two captains, are announced on June 25, WNBA head coaches will decide the 12 reserve players for the All-Star game.

The coaches for the All-Star game will be the two with the best records, regardless of conference.

Where and when is the All-Star game?

The 2023 WNBA All-Star game will be in Las Vegas, home of the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, and air at 8 p.m.

