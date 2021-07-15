WNBA All-Star: Sky's Allie Quigley wins third 3-point contest
Sky's Allie Quigley wins third career 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley won her third career 3-point contest at halftime of the 2021 WNBA All-Star game Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.
The 13-year veteran, who won the contest in 2017 and 2018 while earning All-Star nods, scored 28 points in her first-round go-around to narrowly clear New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb (26) and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (18) for a spot in the finals against Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones.
There, Quigley finished with a flourish, making nine of her last 10 shots to post a 28-point final round and beat Jones (24) by four points.
"I promise this is the last time I'm doing this," Quigley said on the post-contest podium, a statement met by a cascade of good-natured boos from the Michelob Ultra Arena crowd.
Quigley has assumed mostly a reserve role for the Sky this season — after starting every game in which she appeared for four consecutive seasons prior — but is averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range in 14 appearances. The latter mark ranks fourth in the W among players who have attempted 50 or more 3-pointers.
And she wasn't alone representing the Sky during the festivities. Courtney Vandersloot (7 assists, 2 steals), Candace Parker (5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals) and Kahleah Copper (9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) all suited up for Team WNBA in its 93-85 win over Team USA.
Vandersloot, Quigley's wife, was the first to reach her after she sealed the 3-point contest win.
CUTENESS OVERLOAD pic.twitter.com/lSLC4NNUw3
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 15, 2021
As was the case for her other two victories, Quigley's winnings of $10,000 will go towards the Patrick Quigley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Joliet Catholic Academy.
