WNBA star Maya Moore announces her retirement after eight seasons

WNBA superstar Maya Moore is walking away from the hardwood. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Moore announced her retirement after eight seasons.

"I think it is time to put a close to the pro basketball life," Moore told GMA reporter Robin Roberts on Monday. "I walked away four seasons ago, but I wanted to officially retire."

Moore spent her decorated career with the Minnesota Lynx. She helped redefine the franchise while leading the WNBA in a new direction. Moore won four WNBA championships and was a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Moore formed a terrific quartet alongside WNBA greats Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson and Sylvia Fowles.

RELATED: Maya Moore was willing to sacrifice her career for what's right

Maya Moore

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get Sports headlines delivered daily

The Lynx became a dynasty with Moore leading the way and reached the WNBA Finals six times in a seven-year period. Minnesota won titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Moore won the 2014 WNBA MVP, averaging 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists during that season. She was an elite playmaker and registered a 24.6 player efficiency rating (PER) during her career.

Before her WNBA success, Moore dazzled in the collegiate ranks. She starred at Connecticut, helping lead the school to 90 consecutive wins and two national championships. She became a four-time All-American and is the program’s all-time leading scorer. Connecticut went 150-4 in Moore's four seasons on the roster.

In 2018, Moore found a greater purpose away from basketball, focusing on criminal justice reform. She worked to reverse a 50-year prison sentence that Jonathan Irons received at 16 years old.

Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons attend the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Moore was successful in helping Irons get released, and the couple got married and had a son.

"This is such a sweet time for us and our family," Moore said. "The work that we’ve done, I want to continue that in this next chapter."

Moore will look to continue focusing on social justice. She plans to continue to work in her community and help those in need. This includes doing work with her non-profit, “Win with Justice.”

"I want to continue to be present at home, for our community and also doing work with our nonprofit,” Moore said. “That's what I'm moving into."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maya Moore officially retires from WNBA after eight seasons