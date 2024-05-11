WNBA Star A’ja Wilson Is Getting a Nike Signature Shoe





WNBA star A’ja Wilson is now a Nike signature athlete.

The athletic giant announced on Saturday morning that Wilson — a two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces — has been added to its signature family. Nike said via statement that its innovation, product and design teams have worked alongside Wilson for more than a year “to create a signature collection inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness.” This collection includes a shoe.

In the statement, Nike encouraged fans of Wilson to visit Ofcourseihaveashoe.com for more details. On the website, Nike shared a message about Wilson’s collection and revealed the name of her shoe, the A’One.

“You thought we’d sleep on an SEC champion, national champion, #1 draft pick, five-time All-Star, U.S. Olympic gold winner, WNBA Finals MVP, a statue-having, New York Times Best Seller, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2024, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA MVP, and pettiest hooper on the internet?” Nike’s message read.

A’ja Wilson working with the Nike team on her signature collection.

“It’s been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete,” Wilson said in a statement. “From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we’ve worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style.”

Nike confirmed Wilson’s signature collection will include selections in women’s, men’s and kids’ sizing, and it will be released globally via Nike.com, the Snkrs app and at select retailers in 2025.

In the statement, Wilson said the design process was “really gratifying” and that her biggest asks were to create a look that was light and comfortable for the hours she spends on the court, and that it looks good.

“It’s versatile, and I hope people will wear it when they’re hooping but also just when they’re walking around every day,” Wilson said via statement. “It’s so exciting to be sharing my signature, a piece of me, with the world.”

Of her shoe and collection, Wilson said in the statement that she wants it to empower women and girls “to conquer their goals, no matter how audacious.”

“I hope when girls wear this shoe, they believe in themselves,” Wilson said in a statement. “I want them to hopefully lace them up, feel powerful and understand that nobody can stop them from their dreams. Set those goals high. Go get them — that’s the biggest thing.”

Ben Nethongkome, lead footwear designer for Wilson’s collection, said in the statement that the hooper “was quick to share her aesthetic and performance priorities for her signature shoe,” and “her collaborative spirit and infectious energy helped the design team bring her vision to life.”

“The experience working with A’ja on her collection reflects who she is on the court and in the locker room,” Nethongkome said in a statement. “She’s a natural leader. I think her team is built around her and she’s able to be that leader, that voice. She makes everyone feel comfortable to be who they are. And that, I feel like, was the secret sauce in working together on this collection.”

Wilson becoming a signature athlete is something her fans and peers alike have wanted for a long time. For instance, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever told FN during the 2024 WNBA Draft that she would like to see Wilson eventually get her own shoe.

Aside from winning two championships with the Aces, she was also named WNBA Finals MVP in 2023. She is also a two-time WNBA MVP and a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. During her college days, Wilson won the NCAA championship in 2017 as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks, also earning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.

