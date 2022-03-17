WNBA All-Star Griner's Russian detention extended -TASS

STORY: WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has been extended to May 19, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian court's ruling lengthens Griner’s detention by 2 months.

Earlier this month, the Russian Customs Service said a player was detained in February after arriving at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.

TASS later identified the player as Griner, citing a source.

A scan of the player's luggage revealed cartridges containing "liquid with hashish oil," and a criminal case has been opened carrying a possible sentence of five to ten years in prison, the customs service said.

It was not clear when in February Griner, who plays in Russia during the WNBA's winter off-season, was detained.

Her detention was announced after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Phoenix Mercury, who Griner plays for in the U.S. has said they “are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation..."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said the Biden administration has assigned an embassy team to work on Griner's case.

Griner has won Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national teams in 2016 and 2021.