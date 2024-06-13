WNBA All-Star game is different this year. How to vote for Caitlin Clark, Fever teammates.

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA is using a different format for this year's All-Star Game, which will be held in Phoenix on July 20.

The format this year is Team USA vs. Team WNBA — an exhibition before the Olympic team leaves for Paris The last time the league used this format was in 2021, and Team WNBA beat Team USA, 93-85.

Because of this format, players will make the team in a different way. Voting doesn't matter for the 12 members of Team USA — they will be playing in the game no matter the number of votes. There is also no regard to conference affiliation for the All-Star Game.

The top-10 overall vote-getters will immediately be named All-Stars. Any player in the top 10 of voting that isn't already on Team USA 5-on-5 roster will be on Team WNBA. If Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink or the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard were in the top-10, though, they would be named to Team WNBA as they are on the Olympic 3-on-3 roster.

The next 36 highest vote-getters will then be provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, and they will vote to fill out the rest of Team WNBA. That list will have at least nine backcourt and 15 frontcourt players, according to the league, and coaches cannot vote for their own players.

Starters for each team will be determined by the respective head coaches.

How to vote for your favorite players in the WNBA All-Star Game

Initial voting is made up of 50% fans, 25% current WNBA players and 25% national media panel.

Fans can submit one ballot each day of up to 10 players (four backcourt, six frontcourt), and every active WNBA players will be available for voting. There are also three two-for-one days, where a fan vote will count double: June 16, 22, and 27.

Fans can vote on WNBA.com or through the WNBA app. Voting starts 2 p.m., Thursday and ends on June 29 at 11:59 p.m. Rosters will be announced on July 2.

Fever all-stars

Indiana had two all-stars in 2023 in then-rookie Aliyah Boston and then-sixth year Kelsey Mitchell. Boston was named an All-Star starter, while Mitchell was picked through coach voting.

Caitlin Clark, you'd imagine, will generate plenty of interest and fan votes.

