WNBA All Star, former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu joins Team USA roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For the first time in her career, two-time WNBA All-Star — and University of Oregon alum — Sabrina Ionescu will represent Team USA in 5×5 basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, USA Basketball announced.

While this is her first time representing the US in 5×5 basketball, Ionescu has previously brought home gold medals in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, the 2019 Pan American Games 3×3, the 2014 FIBA U17 World Cup, and the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Now in her fourth season with New York Liberty, the milestone joins the other accolades she’s earned so far in her career.

In 2020, Ionescu was selected number one overall by the WNBA team and earned All-Star status in 2022 and 2023.

According to New York Liberty, Ionescu is also the fastest player in WNBA history to knock down 300 three-pointers in just 117 games.

In college, she also led the Oregon Ducks to their first NCAA Final Four as a junior in the 2018-19 season.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sen. Ron Wyden congratulated Ionescu, saying, he “Can’t wait to watch her and the team bring gold medals back from Paris.”

Team USA also includes Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Cooper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson, and Jackie Young.

The team is aiming for their eighth straight, and 10th overall, Olympic gold medal – representing the USA with “one of the most decorated USA Basketball rosters of all time,” officials said.

The team will play Japan on July 29, followed by Belgium on Aug.1, and Germany Aug. 4 – marking the first time the US team will face Belgium and Germany at the Games.

