WNBA Star Erica Wheeler Debuts Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE 1 ‘Preloved Purple’ Sneaker

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky’s Sunday matchup generated headlines for pitting rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese against each other once again, but Fever guard Erica Wheeler headlines by debuting a new colorway of Anthony Edwards’ signature sneaker.

Wheeler played in the Adidas AE 1 “Preloved Purple,” a bold colorway expected to release in October. Sticking with the two-tone color blocking that’s been the AE 1’s signature, the shoe features a pearlescent purple for its TPU wings extending to the toe cap and sole unit. The Primeknit upper appears in black, while the tongue and carbon fiber heel panel feature purple branding.

Coming off the bench in the Fever’s 91-83 win, Wheeler contributed 2 points in 11 minutes. Caitlin Clark nearly put up a triple-double with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Reese contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists and was called for a flagrant foul on Clark.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 16: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Edwards’ sneaker debut has been a major hit for Adidas, regularly selling out as new colorways have released since its December launch. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar debuted a low-top iteration of the AE 1 during the playoffs that’s expected to drop in August, and several new colorways of the sneaker are also expected to release through the rest of the year.

The AE 1 has been at the forefront of a new era for Adidas Basketball highlighted by dynamic designs and color schemes to highlight the shoes’ technology. James Harden’s Harden Vol. 8 has also seen a streak of sellouts this year, and new models for Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard are also expected to release soon while bearing similar DNA.

The Adidas AE 1 “Preloved Purple” will release in October through Adidas and select third-party retailers. Pricing is set at $120.

