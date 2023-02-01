WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot leaving Chicago Sky after 12 seasons

One of the top point guards in WNBA history is looking for a new home.

Courtney Vandersloot, who helped lead the Chicago Sky to a the 2021 WNBA title, announced on social media Tuesday that she is looking forward to "a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city" as she tests the free agent market.

The Sky selected Vandersloot with the third overall pick in 2011 out of Gonzaga, and she's spent her entire 12-year WNBA career in Chicago, leading the league in assists per game six times.

"To the Sky organization who drafted the little guard from a mid-major and believed in me from the jump, I couldn't have asked for anything better," she wrote. ""Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Vandersloot, who turns 34 next week, averaged 10.2 points and 6.6 assists per game, and was a four-time WNBA All-Star during her 12 seasons with the Sky. Her wife, guard Allie Quigley, is also an unrestricted free agent after spending the last 10 seasons in Chicago.

"Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning," Vandersloot said.

