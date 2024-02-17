WNBA All-Stars coming to Indy? It’s a possibility, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis could be hosting another all-star weekend soon.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is in town for NBA All-Star weekend, and so far, she likes what she sees — starting with the full-size basketball court at the Indianapolis International Airport.

“Obviously, Indiana is known as a big basketball state, and Hoosier state, so I think having the All-Star Game here for the NBA is awesome,” Engelbert said on Saturday. “I've been experiencing Indiana, and other than the snow yesterday, it's amazing. The city, from when you land at the airport, the branding when you drive here from the airport, when you arrive at your hotel, the branding I think has been impeccable. Certainly, in my four years at the league, it’s amazing.”

The WNBA had a unique opportunity with the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis this weekend — the league not only has a franchise in the same city with the Indiana Fever, but that franchise has the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

At NBA Crossover, the league took advantage of that with a Draft Day Stage activation, allowing fans to customize their experience and walk on stage as if they were being drafted to the WNBA.

With Herb Simon owning the Pacers and Fever, there has been ample branding for the city’s WNBA franchise around downtown this weekend.

“Just everything that the Simons have done for this franchise, certainly for the Fever, and the co-branding of Fever and Pacers, It's just amazing,” Engelbert said. “I'm always observing that so yeah, it's extra special because we do have a W team here, and we can activate in a different way.”

NBA Crossover also gives Engelbert an opportunity to think up ideas for her league’s version of the event, WNBA Live — even down to the exact location of the Indiana Convention Center.

WNBA All-Star weekend will be in Phoenix this year, marking the third time the Arizona city has hosted the league’s All-Star game. The league has not announced All-Star locations past this season. In the 25-year history of the WNBA All-Star, Indianapolis is one of four cities with a WNBA franchise that has never hosted All-Star weekend, joining Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

But that could change soon — especially because there’s no snow in July.

“No doubt about it,” Engelbert said when asked if the league would consider a WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. “Summer’s nice here, we won’t have that snow in July. Absolutely. I have been so impressed with the branding of the city, the support of the city … I know that in the state, in the city, basketball is so popular. I mean, it's pretty incredible.”

