WNBA star Caitlin Clark's success 'didn't come out of nowhere,' women's soccer executive says

The News

Breakout WNBA star Caitlin Clark “didn’t come out of nowhere,” National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said at a Semafor business event Monday.

The NCAA, ESPN and others have been building up her story for three seasons as part of a concerted effort, Berman said.

“These things don’t happen by accident, and they require strategic investment and thought and planning about how to maximize those moments,” Berman said, while also lauding the Indiana Fever player’s skill and professionalism for her success.

The current admiration of women’s sports has been a long time coming, Berman said, adding that the NWSL now has the appropriate investors and sponsors to compete with the men’s leagues.

Deloitte forecasted that for the first time, women’s elite sports will generate more than $1 billion in revenue this year — a 300% increase on the industry’s 2021 evaluation.