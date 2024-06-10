WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence On 2024 Paris Olympics Snub

MEGA

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, France from July 26 to August 11, 2024. This will be the third time Paris hosts the Summer Olympics, having previously done so in 1900 and 1924.

Sports fans are looking forward to the Summer Olympics, with many athletes, including Simone Biles and Brittney Griner, confirmed to partake in the events. Caitlin Clark, however, did not make the team.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has since broken her silence after her name was noticeably missing from Team USA, which caused outrage among fans.

Caitlin Clark Snubbed From 2024 Paris Olympics

On Saturday, June 8, the USA Women's Basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics was announced, and while many superstars, including Brittney Griner, were listed, Caitlin Clark's name was nowhere to be found.

Fans were shocked, considering Clark has helped put the WNBA back on the map, bringing in more viewers than in recent years. She also recently broke a record by becoming the fastest WNBA player to reach 200 points and 75 assists, completing it in 12 games.

Additionally, on June 7, she hit seven 3-pointers during a sold-out crowd against the Mystics. She also tied for her career high, scoring 30 points.

WNBA Star Responds To Her Snub

Following her 2024 Paris Olympics snub, Caitlin Clark broke her silence.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," she told reporters Sunday, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them."

"Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream," she added. "Hopefully, one day, I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there."

Who Made Team USA?

The USA Women's Basketball Summer Olympics roster is as follows:

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, 2024.

Sports Fans React To Caitlin Clark Not Making Team USA

After hearing that Caitlin Clark would not compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports fans expressed their frustrations on social media.

"Just when they were getting some eyeballs on the sport, they made the worst decision ever, and now people will not watch. They just don't get it," one X user expressed.

"Clark has brought Women’s Basketball to the forefront! Her talent is indisputable! Race should not be a factor! Talent is talent. Lebron is talented! We don’t want him eliminated because he’s Black. Clark is a Leader!" another social media user claimed.

"The face of women's basketball, Caitlin Clark, is not on the U.S.A. Olympic team, but America-hating Brittney Griner is. This is a bad move for this sport," a third X user wrote.

Sports Fans Question Why Caitlin Clark Didn't Make Team USA

The comments did not stop there. After hearing the disappointing news, Caitlin Clark fans bombarded X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend.

"Whoever decided [to leave] Caitlin [Clark] off the Olympic team should be fired. She is already the best player on the Indiana Fever, and the idiots selected Brit Griner and 42-year-old Diana Taurasi," one fan wrote in a social media post.

Another expressed, "The women’s basketball community receives a once-in-a-generation player in Catlin Clark, who brings mass exposure and popularity to their game. So what do they do? Players take cheap shots and hate on her, and USA basketball leaves her off the Olympic roster. You can't make this sh-t up!"

Lastly, one X user said, "Leaving Caitlin Clark off the Women's Olympic team is the dumbest sh-t I've ever heard."