After nearly 300 days of wrongful detainment in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the United States. The plane bringing her from the United Arab Emirates, the site of the prisoner swap, to San Antonio, Texas landed early Friday morning. On Thursday, a senior Biden administration official told The Root that the two-time Olympic gold medalist will undergo a medical evaluation and have access to services that are provided to all hostages returning home to the U.S.