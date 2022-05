Reuters

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges. The U.S. State Department has said that the 31-year-old was wrongfully detained, and has assigned diplomats to work for her release. A U.S. Embassy consular officer attended Friday's hearing and spoke to Griner, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.