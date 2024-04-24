WNBA star Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle announce they are expecting their first child

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple posted the news on Instagram last week with a photo of an ultrasound. They expect the baby to be born in July.

"Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," Cherelle Griner wrote.

The couple were married in 2019, and Cherelle Griner was instrumental in the release of Brittney Griner from Russian imprisonment in December 2022 after the nine-time WNBA All-Star was detained in February that year.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time WNBA scoring leader has since made it back to playing in the WNBA, and two months ago, she had her number retired by Baylor.

Griner has two children from her previous marriage with former WNBA player Glory Johnson. Johnson became pregnant with twins via in-vitro fertilization during her marriage with Griner.

