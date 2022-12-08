WNBA star Brittney Griner is released in prisoner swap
After 294 days of detention, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed from detention in a penal colony in Russia, with Griner boarding a plane to the U.S.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
Brittney Griner was expected to land in the United States late Thursday after spending nearly 10 months in prison in Russia. CBS2's Dick Brennan has more on how the U.S. negotiated her return.
Plenty of Americans didn't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
