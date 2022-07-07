Breaking News:

Follow the NHL draft live with pick-by-pick analysis: Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky first

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court, saying she accidentally packed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The WNBA star has been in Russian custody since February and pressure is building on the Biden administration to bring her home. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.

  • WNBA star, Houston native Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession in Russia

    Griner told the court while she did carry vape cartridges with cannabis oil, her actions were unintentional as she was quickly packing to leave. She could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug charges in Russia, but told a judge it was an accident that the drugs ended up in her bag. She added that she would like to give further testimony, but needed more time to prepare.

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

    WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia on Thursday. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on the case from the White House. Then, Sean Sullivan, deputy politics editor for campaigns at the Washington Post, joins CBS News' Jamie Yuccas to discuss the possibility of a prisoner swap with Moscow.

  • ‘I didn’t want to break the law': WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia

    Reuters reported from the courtroom that WNBA star Brittney Griner entered a guilty plea Thursday and could face up to 10 years in prison.

  • Brittney Griner court appearance

    Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to the charges she faced in Russia.

  • Biden calls wife of detained WNBA star Griner

    STORY: As WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia on drug charges, U.S. President Joe Biden tried to assure her loved ones that he is working hard on her release.Biden telephoned Griner’s wife on Wednesday, two days after receiving a letter from the basketball star, who said she was “terrified” she might be there “forever.”Speaking to Cherelle Griner, Biden described Brittney’s detention as "intolerable” – and read aloud a letter he is sending the WNBA star.Griner, who had been playing for a Russian club during the off-season, was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges.She went on trial last week and her next hearing is set for Thursday. If convicted on drug charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.Griner’s case has drawn heightened attention amid Russia's war in Ukraine, with Russian-U.S. relations at their worst point since the Cold War.

