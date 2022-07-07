Breaking News:

Follow the NHL draft live with pick-by-pick analysis: Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky first

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty

Brittney Griner pled guilty to drug charges in Russian court, saying that she had "no intention" of breaking Russian law.

