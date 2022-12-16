WNBA star Brittney Griner opens up about her return to U.S.

Nerdist

It's finally time to jump back into the Spider-Verse, and the all-new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse offered the best look yet at all the multiversal mayhem in store for Miles Morales. Not only will Spider-Gwen and Peter B. Parker be making their return in this latest adventure, but the trailer also showcased a whole pack of Peter Parkers with tons of new variants from across the multiverse. Dan swings into action to break down every last spider-person he could find on today's episode of Nerdist News!