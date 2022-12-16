15

WNBA star Brittney Griner opens up about her return to U.S.

In her first Instagram post since returning home in a prisoner swap with Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner thanked President Biden and everyone who helped advocate for her release. She said she'll return to play with her team, the Phoenix Mercury, this season. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller have more.

