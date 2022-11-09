WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony
WNBA star Brittney Griner on Wednesday was moved to a Russian penal colony, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House. ABC News foreign correspondent Patrick Reevell breaks down the latest.
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia as she serves a nine-year prison sentence.
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved from a detention center to a Russian penal colony. Griner's legal team says they don't know her exact current location, but penal colonies are known for overcrowding and harsh conditions where inmates are often subjected to manual labor.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is heading to a penal colony in Russia to carry out her sentence for drug possession.
The attorneys and agent for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner on Wednesday said that the star athlete's health is their primary concern amid Griner's transfer to a Russian penal colony and her ongoing detainment in the country. "Our primary concern continues to be…
