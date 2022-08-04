WNBA star Brittney Griner found guilty, sentenced to 9 years in prison

ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli, ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Tom Firestone, former resident legal adviser for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, discuss Brittney Griner’s future in Russia.

    Russian prosecutors asked a judge during closing arguments on Thursday to sentence Brittney Griner to 9 ½ years in prison, just shy of the maximum 10 years that she is eligible to receive.

    Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug charges in a Russian court.

    During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset.” Griner also was fined 1 million rubles (about $16,700).

    KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: "I love my family". Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the WNBA offseason.

    Brittney Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. A timeline of events in the Olympic gold medalist's saga.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A top coach for U.S. women's pro basketball who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner https://www.reuters.com/world/us/brittney-griner-appears-russian-court-after-us-makes-swap-offer-2022-08-02. Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who as a player spent years in Russia and won Olympic bronze for her adopted country, said it was upsetting to see a fellow member of the tight-knit women’s basketball community locked up for nearly six months. Washington says Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-basketball-star-griner-set-testify-russian-trial-2022-07-27.

    President Biden said Russia is 'wrongfully detaining Brittney' and called on Moscow to release her immediately.

    The United States government may be negotiating a prisoner exchange with Russia, but WNBA champion Brittney Griner’s trial on attempted drug smuggling charges continues toward a verdict.

    President calls star’s detention ‘unacceptable’ as Tony Blinken reiterates commitment to bringing Griner home from Russia

    The hard work that my parents instilled in me, that hard work that my parents instilled in me is what brought me to play for the best Euroleague and the best Russian team here, УГМК. All the documents, all the character lists that everybody sent in on my behalf.

    The Russian case against WNBA star Brittney Griner has come to an expected, yet sad, verdict, as she was found guilty on drug possession and smuggling. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

    President Biden on Thursday called on Russia to release WNBA star Brittney Griner immediately, condemning a newly announced nine-year prison sentence for Griner as “unacceptable.” “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” Biden said in a statement.…

    The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February, when airport customs agents claim to have found vape cartridges with cannabis in her bags.

    WHO IS BRITTNEY GRINER? Brittney Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympic champion and star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA). Standing 206 cm (6 feet 9 inches) tall, the Texan was selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA) draft.

    STORY: Hammon: "The time that she served over there, enough's enough.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Becky Hammon, current head coach for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a six-time league all-star player who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.Hammon: “...you know, so many players have gone over to Russia, including myself. Russia's been very good to us as athletes. So to see, you know, Britney being detained, like I said, it's upsetting…I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It's never too late to do the right thing. And I think at this point, like I said, whether she did or didn't, it's time to send her home."Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Moscow when agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on Feb. 17.Her arrest came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.Hammon played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'.Hammon: "It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in a jail cell. Maybe he could be. Maybe not. I don't know. But it's hard not to let your mind go there."Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, whom the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death.”Moscow has said no deal has yet been done.Griner - who pled guilty to all charges- is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial. She faces up to 10 years in prison.Hammon: "There's worry anyways when people are overseas, you know, when you're separated from your family. Now you add in everything that's going on politically. You factor in the war that's going on. It just heightens all the anxieties and all the fears."

