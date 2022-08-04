WNBA star Brittney Griner found guilty
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty and sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison.
Russian prosecutors asked a court outside Moscow to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison as closing arguments in her cannabis possession trial were made Thursday.
Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February after being accused of carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil, was found guilty of smuggling illegal narcotics into the country, The New York Times reports.
There was an outpouring of love for Griner after her sentence was handed down.
BREAKING WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial is over. As for what's next? The answer is that, after any appeal, she will likely be transported to a Russian penal colony.
Brittney Griner's trial is over. As for what's next? The answer is that, after any appeal, she will likely be transported to a Russian penal colony.
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset.” Griner also was fined 1 million rubles (about $16,700).
Brittney Griner, the American WNBA player who was tried in Russian court for drug smuggling after bringing cannabis oil into the country, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. President Biden issued a statement about the verdict, writing, “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is […]
