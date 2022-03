Axios

The WNBA is monitoring reports that Russian customs has detained American basketball star Brittney Griner, according to a statement from the league. Driving the news: The alleged detention comes as tensions between Russia and the U.S. escalate after the invasion of Ukraine last week. The sports world has already initiated multiple boycotts in response to Russia's attack. Agents allegedly detained Griner after finding vape