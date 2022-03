The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Despite ranking third in NBA history in scoring and closing fast on Karl Malone in second, LeBron James has somehow never been thought of as a pure scorer. On Saturday night, James showed he is still more than capable of piling up the points in a variety of ways. James scored a season-high 56 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 124-116 to snap a four-game losing streak.