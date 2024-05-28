WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Shoe Style Over the Years: Photos

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is no stranger to creating major footwear moments.

For instance, while hosing the Indiana Fever on May 21, 2023 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Stewart set the Liberty all-time scoring record, dropping 45 points. For the moment, she had her Puma Stewie 2 signature shoe in the “Ruby” colorway laced up.

Puma has created three signature shoes for Stewart, who signed with the brand in May 2021. The first colorway of her third look, the Stewie 3, was a tonal orange look dubbed “Dawn,” which arrived in April.

Here are some of Stewart’s best shoe style moments, both on and off the basketball court.

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty in the Puma Stewie 3 “Dawn” against the Indiana Fever on May 16, 2024.

Breanna Stewart setting the New York Liberty all-time scoring record against the Indiana Fever on May 21, 2023 in the Puma Stewie 2 “Ruby.”

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty in the Puma Stewie 2 “Fire” on Sept. 7, 2023.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart in the Puma Stewie 2 during the semifinal round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart in the Puma Stewie 2 during the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty in the Puma Stewie 2 “Stew York” during the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals.

Breanna Stewart during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in the Puma Stewie 2 “Water.”

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, arrives before Game Three of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals in the Puma Slipstream.

Breanna Stewart at 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend in the Puma Platform Trace.

Breanna Stewart at the “NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next” event on Sept. 5, 2019 in the Nike Air Max 270 React.

Breanna Stewart at the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular on July 15, 2019 in Inglewood, Calif., in the Off-White x Nike Blazer.

WNBA player Breanna Stewart at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017 in the Nike Air Max 90.

Breanna Stewart at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 in the Rhude RH1 High Metal Toe.

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, in the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT “Black/University Red” during the 2020 WNBA Finals.

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, in the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT “Barely Volt Copa” during the 2020 WNBA Playoffs on Sept. 22, 2020.

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, in the Nike KD 10 during the 2018 WNBA Finals.

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, in the Puma Stewie 1 “Quiet Fire” on July 28, 2022.

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, in the Nike KD 10 on Aug. 8, 2017.

Breanna Stewart, then of the Seattle Storm, in the Puma MB.01 “Rick and Morty” on May 6, 2022.

Breanna Stewart during her college basketball days with the Connecticut Huskies in the Nike KD 8 Elite, worn during the 2016 March Madness championship game.

Breanna Stewart of Team USA during the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final on Oct. 1, 2022 in the Puma Stewie 2.

Breanna Stewart during the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Training Camp on April 03, 2024 in the Puma Stewie 3 “Dawn.”