WNBA All-Star: 3 Sky players make team, including Candace Parker

Three Chicago Sky players garnered selections for the 2021 WNBA All-Star roster, the league announced Wednesday.

Candace Parker earned her sixth career selection, Courtney Vandersloot her third, and Kahleah Copper is one of seven players this year to earn her first nod.

The Connecticut Sun will also have three representatives. Here's a look at the rest of the roster:

They will be squaring off against @usabasketball for the first time ever in Las Vegas on July 14th at 7pm/ET on ESPN.#CountIt pic.twitter.com/hu1vw7Hvsb — WNBA (@WNBA) June 30, 2021

This year, the WNBA All-Star game will feature a showcase between the USA Basketball Women's National Team and the All-Stars, which were voted upon by a combination of fan (50 percent), player (25 percent), media (25 percent) and coach voting; the fan, player and media results produced a 36-player finalist pool, which WNBA head coaches pared down to 12. National team members will receive credit for an All-Star selection.

All of the Sky's representation will come on the All-Star side, though Stefanie Dolson helped the women's 3x3 team qualify for this summer's Olympics and will be in Tokyo.

Parker has averaged 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in her nine appearances so far this season; Vandersloot is averaging 11.7 points, 8.5 assists (which leads the league) and two steals; Copper is posting 13.9 points per game to lead the team.

The Sky began the season with championship expectations, but got off to a rocky 2-7 start through nine games due in no small part to Parker spraining her ankle and missing eight contests. Upon her return on June 9, the team ripped a franchise-record seven-game winning streak and now sits 9-8 — the No. 4 seed if the playoffs began today. Overall, the Sky are 8-1 in games Parker plays.

The 2021 WNBA All-Star game will be held July 14 in Las Vegas.

