WNBA All-Star 2023: The best outfits from All-Star Weekend

Monochromatic outfits graced the WNBA’s orange carpet at this year’s All-Star Weekend. From Las Vegas’ stars showcasing their very best Barbie moments to Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier highlighting how to elevate neutrals, the WNBA came to play both on and off the court.

The weekend boasted skills competition, 3-point contests and numerous activations leading up to the All-Star Game. The event took place in Las Vegas and the city showed out for the players including lighting the famous Las Vegas sign orange.

Team Breanna Stewart won the All-Star Game with a record-breaking 143 points against A’ja Wilson’s team. New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu set the all-time record for the NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 points in the final round of the 3-point contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To top off the weekend, the WNBA announced the Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Here are the best looks from the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

“Never ever be basic for nobody, honey. Shine bright. Let them burn.”

Advertisement

Izzy definitely burned the orange carpet in her sheer silver floor-length gown. She had a bit of an Angelina Jolie leg moment and the outfit didn’t miss. From the plunging neckline to the high slit and sheer fabric, Harrison stole the spotlight. She paired the gown with silver strappy heels and dangling silver earrings.

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner

“You never know when it’s going to be my last All-Star, so I definitely wanted to make it pop,” Bonner said of her outfit. With a statuesque build, it can be difficult to wear oversized garments and not look like the material swallowed the wearer. However, Bonner’s designer Jazmine Motley-Maddox did a fabulous job highlighting Bonner’s height and slim build by utilizing a layering approach.

Advertisement

The black leather dress underneath the tulle topper is tight and fits Bonner’s body like a glove while the black tulle gives the outfit a bit of a whimsical almost ballerina-like feel. The mesh socks with the stark white, platform natural leather heels pull together the whole outfit.

She’s a Barbie girl livin’ in her own world. Jackie Young stood out in her modern take on a three-piece suit. Her pink shimmery suit was left on to reveal her white bra top. The ensemble looked to be a sort of faux-leather finish that sparkled when the flashes from paparazzi started. Her strappy heels looked to be a perfect color match to the outfit and made her look like a modern basketball Barbie.

Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier

Collier put on a show both in the All-Star Game and on the orange carpet. While the lighting in the picture above gives the suit an almost blue tint, the suit looks to be a creamy gray color. She paired it with orange and red crocheted heels and am orange-tortoise-colored square mini bag.

Connecticut Sun's Dijonai Carrington

the drip queen 🤝 the Orange Carpet go offfffffff, @DijonaiVictoria 😍 pic.twitter.com/xpDyTSIBZ2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 15, 2023

What do they say? A little black dress is always the right answer. For Carrington, that couldn’t be more accurate. The tight black satin dress Carrington wears is both elegant and sexy while not being too much of either. She paired the look with understated makeup and a pink pastel, ombre OnTheGo PM Louis Vuitton bag. We see you girl rocking that luxury handbag.

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray

The Point Gawd stepped out in metallic silver Adidas trainers and a dark pink silk or satin suit. The suit top had a low-cut V and unlike her teammate, Jackie Young, Gray buttoned the top and didn’t wear an undershirt. She also looked like she was walking the carpet for the Barbie premiere. Can we just have a basketball “Barbie” movie already?

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire