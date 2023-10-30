WNBA Sportsmanship and Community Assist awards announced

With the conclusion of the WNBA season, the league announced the recipients of the 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award and the season-long WNBA Cares Community Assist Award. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner took home the Community Assist Award for her extensive work in championing the safe return of wrongful detainees overseas and helping marginalized communities in Phoenix.

“I’m grateful to receive this recognition from the WNBA but even more grateful to the X-factor fans, fans all around the league and our Phoenix Mercury organization for working together this year to make a difference through my Heart and Sole Shoe Drive and Bring Our Families Home,” said Griner. “I know the opportunity, privilege and responsibility I have to make a difference in the lives of others, and I’ll always remain committed to that.”

The WNBA will donate $20,000 to be split among charities of Griner’s choice, which include Bring Our Families Home and the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The WNBA also recently announced that Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams has been named the recipient of the 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award. The award is “presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.”

“I’m extremely humbled to be named this year’s recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award,” said Williams. “Kim displayed the highest level of respect for the game with her competitive nature and willingness to impact her local community as well. Her spirit lives on, and I’m grateful to share this honor with past recipients like Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike, Swin Cash, and many others. All of these women demonstrated high levels of resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship on and off the court. It is truly an honor.”

