WNBA, SKIMS must do better job with representation

With new young star power, Chicago Sky set to tip off 2024 WNBA season - The Chicago Sky begin the WNBA season next week on the road in Dallas, coming off a loss in the first round of the playoffs last year. They also lost their top scorer, but have a new coach, new star power, and some young players who are already changing the face of the franchise. Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Annie Costabile looks ahead at an exciting upcoming season for the Sky.
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell - FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow - Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs.
Where will Bronny James go in the 2024 NBA Draft? | Good Word with Goodwill - Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek talk about the much-discussed prospects' stock heading into the 2024 NBA Draft season. Hear the full conversation on "Good Word with Goodwill" - part of the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise? - The WNBA was the first league formed in partnership with the NBA, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise?
Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85 - The Sparks defeat the Mercury, 98-85. For Los Angeles, Dearica Hamby led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Zia Cooke recorded 21 points (three 3PM) in the victory. Kahleah Cooper finished with 16 points (three 3PM) and three assists for Phoenix in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Mercury fall to 0-2.
WNBA, SKIMS must do better job with representation
Natalie Esquire and Subria Whitaker unpack the reactions to the WNBA's SKIMS campaign, and why it does not reflect the unique range of players that make up the league.