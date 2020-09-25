WNBA semifinals: Storm put Lynx away in fourth quarter to pull one win from Finals

The Seattle Storm pushed it to another level in the fourth quarter and put away the Minnesota Lynx, 89-79, to take a 2-0 lead in the semifinal series.

No team in WNBA history has come back from a two-game deficit in the best-of-five series set up. They’ll meet again on Sunday for Game 3.

Seven players scored for the No. 2 seed Storm in the fourth quarter and three had assists. Seattle entered the final 10 minutes with a 68-62 lead after the Lynx, seeded fourth, erased most of a 21-point deficit midway through the third.

Minnesota came within nine with around two minutes on the clock, but Napheesa Collier missed two 3-point attempts and Crystal Dangerfield missed hers down the stretch.

Loyd drives Seattle offense again

Jewell Loyd scored a team-high 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting. She hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and added five rebounds and four assists.

“I’m a great shooter,” Loyd told ESPN’s Holly Rowe in the post-game interview. “You put a lot of preparation into your shot and your game and you expect results.”

She had 25 in the first game on 8 of 9 shooting, missing only one of her five 3-point attempts. She averaged 15.5 points per game this season.

Seattle went into the locker room at halftime on a 14-0 run to go up, 46-33. Loyd had 12 of those points, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

The team as a collective was less sharp from behind the arc this time around (32.3 percent), but got the majority of its points in the paint instead on 50.8 percent shooting overall.

Breanna Stewart neared a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. She added three steals and two blocks, though her 3-pointers weren’t falling (0-7). Stewart had three assists in the final quarter to bring the Storm back up.

Alysha Clark had 13 points and Natasha Howard added 11. The Storm got 21 points from the bench.

Lynx erase deficit in third quarter

The Lynx trailed by 21 points with 5:15 remaining in the third and cut into the lead by the end of the quarter. They compiled some 8-0 runs and began hitting their shots to come to within six at the end of the quarter.

Damiris Dantas scored eight points in the quarter and Collier came alive after sitting most of the second while in foul trouble. But they missed free throws late that could have cut deeper into the Storm’s lead.

Dantas had a career playoff-high 23 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Odyssey Sims had 18 and Collier chipped in 12. Her third foul came with 7:22 left in the first half, forcing her to play only nine minutes in the half.

The team hit 13 of their 28 3-pointers. It accounted for half of their made shots while they shot 40 percent overall.

Storm keep on streak of strong first half

The Storm continued to brew this postseason, shooting 55.2 percent (16 of 29) from the field in the first half. The Lynx had a tougher time again, making shooting 29.4 percent and hitting only 10 shots. Six of them were 3-pointers.

Stewart’s night included an incredible first-half pass to Sami Whitcomb on the baseline.

Collier and Jasmine Thomas began each of the semifinals games by reading a collective statement by the WNBPA regarding the Breonna Taylor ruling. The group called it “outrageous” and “disgusting.” They reminded fans that “justice is on the ballot” on Nov. 3.

