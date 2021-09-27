WNBA semifinals feature underdogs vs. favorites
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley previews the final four of the WNBA season - featuring Chicago vs. Connecticut and Phoenix vs. Las Vegas.
How to watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, round one results, full schedule and bracket, TV channel info, and info on how the WNBA Playoffs work.
Made with genuine leather, the ball retails for $100.
WNBA fans can dream of a day when their franchises are treated with as much reverence as Disney on Ice, which is boxing out the Phoenix Mercury.
The second round of the WNBA playoffs featured Sue Bird vs. Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles vs. Candace Parker.
Throughout the moments when it seemed the Seattle Seahawks were headed for a downfall over the past decade, they’ve found a way to navigate those potential tipping points into their favor. Only three weeks into the season, the Seahawks are at another one after Sunday’s 30-17 loss at Minnesota, the second straight loss for Seattle. It’s not an understatement that the next 11 days will determine the course of Seattle’s season.
For the first time since making her WNBA debut two decades ago, Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm is thinking about retiring ahead of next season.
Juan Toscano-Anderson wants to be able to guard just about anyone, and believes adding muscle will help him do so effectively.
The Phoenix Mercury pull off the upset over the Seattle Storm, 85-80. Brittney Griner lead the way in this one with a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds.
Philadelphia 76er star Joel Embiid expresses his disappointment in the situation surrounding Ben Simmons.
