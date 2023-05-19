WNBA season tipoff: How to watch season openers, live updates, TV channels, Brittney Griner's return

The 2023 WNBA season tips off Friday evening with a four-game schedule capped off by Brittney Griner's return to the league as her Phoenix Mercury team face the Los Angeles Sparks at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 2023 season also features two super-teams in the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, who acquired Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason. A talented rookie class will get its chance to make a mark on the league, led by No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston with the Indiana Fever.

How to watch 2023 WNBA season tipoff

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. ET Friday (League Pass)

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET Friday (NBA TV)

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET Friday (League Pass)

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks, 11 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN/ESPN+)

More on the 2023 WNBA season

Follow 2023 WNBA season openers with live updates