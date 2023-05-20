WNBA season tipoff: Brittney Griner returns, full updates from 4 games to start 27th year

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

The 2023 WNBA season tips off Friday evening with a four-game schedule capped off by Brittney Griner's return to the league as her Phoenix Mercury team face the Los Angeles Sparks at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 2023 season also features two super-teams in the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, who acquired Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason. A talented rookie class will get its chance to make a mark on the league, led by No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston with the Indiana Fever.

Connecticut Sun 70, Indiana Fever 61

Washington Mystics 80, New York Liberty 64

Chicago Sky 77, Minnesota Lynx 66

Los Angeles Sparks 94, Phoenix Mercury 71

