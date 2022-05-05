WNBA season to start without Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia after being taken into custody in February.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: The WNBA season tips off on Friday. And we at Yahoo Sports are very excited because we have Hannah Withiam of "Just Women's Sports" with us to break down this season and some big storylines.

We do want to start with Brittney Griner. She remains detained in Russia after Russian officials alleged she had vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the airport in February. She was returning to UMMC Yekaterinburg, her Russian team out of the international break. Her next court appearance is May 19, when investigators can request more time to gather evidence, or they can declare the case ready to bring formal charges against her. The State Department is in contact with her and has said it is working to bring her and other detained US citizens home.

