WNBA Season Preview: Dawn Staley, Aliyah Boston make predictions for 2022 season

Dawn Staley joins NBC10 Boston to make 2022 WNBA title prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 WNBA regular season tips off on Friday.

Locally, the Connecticut Sun will be looking to build off of last season's first place finish in the regular season, when the Sun matched a franchise-record with 26 wins but were knocked out by the Chicago Sky in the league's semifinals.

Will that be enough for Connecticut to get over the top and win their first championship in franchise history?

Not according to University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who joined Kwani Lunis and Hannah Donnelly of NBC10 Boston to discuss the upcoming WNBA season.

Our On Her Mark: WNBA Season Preview premieres today! @h_donnelly3 & @KwaniALunis talk with legend @DawnStaley and many more guests about the upcoming WNBA season



â° 4:00pm

ðŸ“º @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/TN1Kh5wEV5 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 30, 2022

"People are going to think I'm showing favoritism, but the Las Vegas Aces have been the closest," Staley said. "I would just say their team is pretty stacked. I'd have to give them the edge."

One of Staley's former stars for the Gamecocks, A'ja Wilson, now plays for the Aces.

The Sun have been to the Finals three times in team history (2004, 2005, 2019) but are yet to get over the top.

Staley, a six-time WNBA All-Star as a player, was joined by current South Carolina star Aliyah Boston, who played prep school basketball locally at Worcester Academy.

"Coach always knows best," Boston said when asked of her championship pick.

The entire special, "On Her Mark: WNBA Season Preview" re-airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.