WNBA rookie and Olympic hopeful Cameron Brink leaves game with knee injury

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was helped off the court during the team’s 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, casting doubt on her participation in the Olympic Games later this year.

The WNBA No. 2 overall pick appeared to lose her footing while driving to the basket against Connecticut’s Brionna Jones less than four minutes into the game and was shown on the broadcast clutching her knee immediately after the play.

Brink limped off the court before being carried to the locker room by Sparks staff. The team later announced that she had been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The extent of Brink’s injury is currently unknown, but LA head coach Curt Miller confirmed that she would be evaluated on Wednesday.

“Except for the 2019 season, I’ve lost a starter to injury every single year I’ve been a head coach in this league,” Miller said postgame. “You just have to have the mentality of next person up and rally around it.

“So we’re praying and hoping for the best for Cam.”

Brink limps off the court. - M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Sparks went on to lose the game, their 10th straight defeat against the Sun in a streak that dates back to 2020. All five Connecticut starters scored in double figures to move the team to a league-best 13-1 record. DeWanna Bonner led her squad in an all-around performance, recording 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Aari McDonald led the way for LA, posting 14 points and seven assists, with Li Yueru adding 11 points off the bench.

The Sparks – now 4-11 on the season – will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of Brink’s evaluation, but her injury could have implications for her involvement in the Paris Olympics, which begin in late July.

The 22-year-old was selected to represent the US in the 3x3 basketball event alongside the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard, college standout Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick, who currently plays professionally in Spain and previously played in the WNBA.

3x3 basketball is being featured in just its second Olympic games, with the US winning the inaugural women’s gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

Brink – a former national champion with Stanford and the reigning women’s college basketball defensive player of the year – is averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com