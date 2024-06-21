WNBA rookie and Olympian Cameron Brink writes heartbreaking message after ACL injury

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink is speaking out about the torn ACL in her left knee that has disrupted her season and hopes of competing at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

“You never think it will happen to you,” she captioned a photo of herself June 19 on Instagram.

“And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.”

Brink, a 6-foot-4 forward from Stanford who was the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft by the Sparks — behind the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark — tried to remain optimistic about what the future holds.

“I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛,” she wrote, while ending with the hashtag #delayednotdenied.

Clark was among those who wished Brink well.

“I know she’s the type of person that will be able to get through it and come out through it stronger,” she told reporters.

Brink, 22, was injured during the first quarter of the Sparks’ June 18 road game against the Connecticut Sun. It’s unclear how long she will be out, but torn ACLs usually require several months of recovery.

Brink, who won a national championship at Stanford in 2021, is averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. She’s also made her presence felt defensively by blocking 2.3 shots per game, good for third in the league. Her 35 total blocks on the season trails only Ezi Magbegor (39) of the Seattle Storm for most blocks.

Heartbroken for Cam 💔



We send our love & strength @cameronbrink22 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LgXNh4XFXr — USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) June 19, 2024

Brink is on the United States’ Olympics roster for the 3x3 women’s basketball team in Paris. It’s unclear who will replace her.

“Heartbroken for Cam. We send our love & strength,” USA Basketball wrote on X on June 19.

The Sparks are currently 4-11 on the season.

