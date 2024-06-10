WNBA Rookie Kamilla Cardoso Is a Nike Athlete

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While responding to questions Sunday night on Instagram Live, WNBA rookie Kamilla Cardoso revealed she is a Nike athlete. On Monday, Nike confirmed with FN that she is aligned with the brand.

Cardoso, 23, was selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. During her college days at the University of South Carolina — where she won two NCAA championships — Cardoso wore Under Armour shoes on the court.

The Chicago Sky is currently 4-6 on the season. Cardoso was sidelined with a shoulder injury to start her rookie year, however she has since returned, and in and in four games has averaged 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in just 16.8 minutes per game.

On the court this season, Cardoso has laced up the Nike KD 16, specifically the multicolor “All-Star” colorway. The shoe — which retails for $160 — is available now via Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. It is also available on the resale market via StockX. Other colorways of the shoe can be shopped via Nike.com.

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso in the Nike KD 16 “All-Star.”

Cardoso is not the lone member of the 2024 WNBA rookie class to join Nike. Caitlin Clark, too, is a Nike athlete, and at the start of the month the brand announced Alissa Pili as its newest N7 athlete, which is its ongoing initiative to support and collaborate with Native American and Indigenous communities.

Cardoso and the Sky will host the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, and the game will air live on WNBA League Pass at 8 p.m. ET.

