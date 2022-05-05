Which WNBA rookie will make their presence felt immediately?

With so much talent coming out of the most recent WNBA draft, Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley and Just Women's Sports' Hannah Withiam look to the league's newest members to see who will make the biggest impact on their teams right away.

- So the flip side of veterans is we have a lot of rookies. It is tough for rookies to break onto rosters. We all know there's technically only 144 spots. There's less than that in reality. I like Emily Engstler, which is no surprise to anyone. Went to Syracuse for a few years. If you saw the Fever hype video, they talked about, behind the scenes at the draft, they talked about high motor players, which is definitely Emily.

I don't think she's going to be a high points getter for them, but she'll do a little bit of everything. I like a gritty player, and I think depending on how other rookies do, she could sneak into rookie of the year talk. That's just my kind of take on her. But what are some others you're looking at?

- I think that's a great pick. And going off of that with the Fever, obviously such a young team, four first-round draft picks, so we should see a lot of them getting playing time this year. So I'm looking at Melissa Smith for sure. I think you only take so much from preseason, but she played a game high, or team high, 29 minutes in their [INAUDIBLE] debut on Saturday. I think almost had a double double.

I just see her with the usage she's going to get this year, and she's just has a lot of this pro ready skills that should translate right away with her physicality and ability to get to the rim, play defense. I think she's currently probably the front runner for Rookie of the Year based on all those factors coming together. I'm also excited about Veronica Burton. I think she was a bit underrated entering the draft. She brings a lot of skills that the Wings lacked last year.

She is known for her defense, distribution. The Wings were kind of splitting between Arike Ogunbowale, who should really not be a point guard, more of a shooting guard, and other players last year at the point. So I think for-- honestly might have a chance to start on the Wings. And then Kristen Bell somehow fell to the Aces. They were shocked that she fell in the first round, and they snagged her. I think she's a perfect fit for Becky Hammond's new fast high-volume offense based on what she came out of the Florida Gulf Coast.