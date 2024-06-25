- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-cardoso-dawn-staley-weatherspoon-angel-reese/569035/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark, the Olympic roster, and his expectations for UConn Women's basketball
UConn Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark, and the selections for the Women's Olympic roster. Geno also spoke about his own team, and the expectations he has for the upcoming season.
Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic team
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high
Round 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace
WNBA Rookie of the Year is between Clark and Reese
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman talk about the WNBA Rookie of the Year race and whether anyone will keep up with Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.