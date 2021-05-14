WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season

DOUG FEINBERG
·3 min read
  • FILE - Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) gets between Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Cierra Burdick (11) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's WNBA Finals in Bradenton, Fla., in this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo. The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) dribbles in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield (2) passes the ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
1 / 3

WNBA Preview Basketball

FILE - Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) gets between Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Cierra Burdick (11) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's WNBA Finals in Bradenton, Fla., in this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo. The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is back and celebrating its silver anniversary.

It was a busy offseason for the longest running women's professional sports league that will tip off its 25th season Friday night.

There was a lot of player movement in the offseason, headlined by Candace Parker heading home to Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles.

Defending champion Seattle will try to become the first WNBA team to win consecutive titles since Los Angeles did it in 2001 and 2002. The Storm still have a strong nucleus with Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd leading the way.

They added veteran Candice Dupree, but need to find replacements for Natasha Howard, who went to New York and Alysha Clark, who went to Washington.

The Storm will have a lot of competition up top. Las Vegas, which lost to Seattle in the WNBA Finals last year, was picked by the league's GMs to win the title. The Aces were also No. 1 in the preseason AP WNBA power poll. League MVP A'ja Wilson will have a lot of help this season with the returns of Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum, and the addition of Chelsea Gray.

The league will have a nearly month-long break for the Olympics in July and early August before resuming with the inaugural Commissioner's Cup championship game on Aug. 12. That game will be played in Phoenix.

Here are a few other things to watch for this season:

WELCOME BACK

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu returns after playing only 2 1/2 games last season before spraining her ankle and missing the remainder of the season. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft will try to help the Liberty improve on the league's worst record last season.

Nearly a dozen other players who missed last season because of injury or opting out because of the coronavirus are set to return.

WELCOME HOME

The WNBA will be playing in home cities this season after the entire 2020 campaign was held at IMG Academy in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic. While attendance will be limited to start the year, the league hopes to be able to have more fans in the arenas as the season progresses.

MOVING TO A NEW POSITION

Seimone Augustus retired Thursday after an illustrious career. She won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and three Olympic gold medals. After 14 years with the Lynx, she played her final season with the Los Angeles Sparks last year. She will become an assistant coach for Los Angeles this season.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role.”

SIDELINED

While the league will be welcoming back a lot of its stars who missed last season, two have already suffered season-ending injuries.

Las Vegas' Angel McCoughtry tore the ACL in her right knee and Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas injured her Achilles tendon playing overseas and is also out for the year.

VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

The WNBA will have 100 of its games on national television this season, as well as dozens of games on Twitter, Facebook and Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • Hughes returns to sideline as Storm begin defense of title

    Dan Hughes tried to stay as involved as possible while the Seattle Storm played inside the WNBA bubble on their way to a championship a season ago. It was a way for Hughes to stay connected, but it clearly wasn’t the same. When the Storm begin defense of their championship Saturday against Las Vegas, Hughes will be back on the sideline in his familiar role.

  • Republicans Draw a ‘Red Line’ on Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

    President Joe Biden hosted the top four congressional leaders at the White House Wednesday for a meeting on infrastructure that yielded little progress and showed just how far apart the two sides remain, with Republicans insisting that they won’t support tax increases to pay for new spending. Wednesday’s meeting was Biden’s first as president with the “Big Four” congressional leaders: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California on the Republican side and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California for the Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the Oval Office meeting. Following the talks, McConnell told reporters that there is “a bipartisan desire to get an outcome” on infrastructure but that the two sides had yet to even agree on the definition of infrastructure. Republicans have objected to Biden’s use of the term for a broader range of programs, such as those related to home health care and an expansion of electric vehicle charging stations. “We first have to start with a definition of what is infrastructure,” McCarthy said. “That’s not home health. That’s roads, bridges, highways, airports, broadband.” Biden has proposed more than $4 trillion in spending across two packages, one focused on infrastructure, including transportation, water projects and broadband internet expansion and the other centered on education and caregivers, including an expanded child tax credit and paid family leave, free community college and universal prekindergarten. Republicans have countered Biden’s infrastructure plan, which would spend nearly $2.3 trillion over eight years, with a five-year, $568 billion plan more focused on physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges. McConnell has said that a package costing between $600 billion and $800 billion would be acceptable to his party. And while Biden has proposed tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, Republicans have suggested lawmakers should look to user fees to cover infrastructure spending. Republicans draw a red line on taxes: McConnell and McCarthy said they had made clear to Biden that they oppose revisiting the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts and won’t support tax hikes to pay for an infrastructure plan. “We’re not interested in re-opening the 2017 tax bill. We both made that clear with the president. That’s our red line,” McConnell said. McCarthy added that raising taxes would be “the worst thing you can do in this economy," citing rising gasoline prices. The New York Times reports that McCarthy sent a campaign text to supporters shortly after the meeting that said, “I just met with Corrupt Joe Biden and he’s STILL planning to push his radical Socialist agenda onto the American people.” Biden says he’s ‘encouraged’: Despite the lingering differences, the White House called the meeting “productive” and said the leaders “agreed there was a need for investment.” “I’m encouraged that there is room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that’s solid and significant,” Biden later told reporters. In a statement, Pelosi called the meeting “a good early step.” She told reporters that she felt “more optimistic” that lawmakers would be able to address infrastructure in a bipartisan way. "We have a different set of values. But what we did agree in the meeting is: Let's agree on what we're trying to achieve. And then we can talk about how we pay for it. Let's not lead with a disagreement. We'll find a way because the public knows that this is necessary," Pelosi told reporters. Between the lines: Liberal Washington Post columnists Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent suggest that for all the talk of bipartisanship and dealmaking, the White House strategy may be targeted at another endgame: “The best way to understand these discussions with Republicans is that they’re really about someone who isn’t in the room: Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.), the 50th Senate vote for any Democratic bill and the person who needs to be convinced to give Biden the victory he’s after. “Above all, Manchin must be able to say that a serious effort to win over Republicans was made, both by the White House and by Senate Democrats. Then it will be easier for him to agree to pass the final package by the simple-majority reconciliation process. … “The only way Manchin will be part of a purely party-line vote for infrastructure is at the end of an extended process in which Biden makes repeated attempts to bring Republicans in, attempts that are clearly rejected by McConnell.” The bottom line: Democrats have made clear that, while they’ll give Biden room to reach out to Republicans, they aren’t going to wait long to see if a bipartisan deal is possible and are already preparing to move ahead without GOP support — though that would likely still prove challenging. Biden is scheduled to meet with six senators who serve as the ranking members on committees related to infrastructure on Thursday. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Don't Toss Your Masks Yet - Here's When You'll Still Need Them Under the New CDC Guidelines

    The CDC lifted another COVID-19 restriction today, announcing that fully vaccinated people can stop masking and social-distancing in most indoor and outdoor social settings of any size. The news comes as Americans continue to receive the highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, which may reduce transmission of the disease, according to growing data.

  • New York Liberty guard Asia Durr was robbed of a second straight season by COVID-19 and that’s heartbreaking

    This is so heartbreaking.

  • WNBA 25th anniversary season preview: Who to root for, if ...

    You like chaos? Consistency? The underdogs? The 'role players'? Here's who to root for based on characteristics like that and what you should know about their leaders.

  • Elementary school principal killed by husband in murder-suicide, Texas officials say

    She was shot in the front yard of her home by her husband, an assistant principal at another school, officials say.

  • In a change, WNBA season begins with U.S. Olympic roster spots in play

    The USA Basketball Olympic women's basketball selection committee will be watching the start of the WNBA season to determine the Tokyo roster.

  • “Wow, I’m here” Kysre Gondrezick talks about her future in the WNBA

    Kysre Gondrezick talks about her future in the WNBA and how she plans to contribute with the Indiana Fever.

  • The 24 players who have the best chances of winning WNBA MVP for the 2021 season, ranked

    The last three WNBA MVPs - A'ja Wilson, Elena Delle Donne, and Breanna Stewart - have the best odds to win the league's top individual award in 2021.

  • Five storylines to watch in the 2021 WNBA season include Candace Parker in Chicago, Atlanta's new Dream

    Candace Parker becomes face of Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream undergoes makeover and Sabrina Ionescu returns as 2021 WNBA season tips off.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • Nets rule out Kyrie Irving after elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic

    The Nets suffered yet another injury to a key player.

  • Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

    ATLANTA (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA's longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena.

  • NHL playoff power rankings: Which team has best chance to win Stanley Cup?

    The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs will be a step toward normalcy, but there are still a few new format wrinkles that we haven't seen in recent years.

  • Detroit Mercy women's basketball player gets ultimatum: We'll pay for school, but you won't play

    Maxine Moore said she has been told by Detroit Mercy that she can remain there on scholarship or leave. But she can no longer play basketball there.

  • Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2021? Here are six potential landing spots

    Does the three-time NFL MVP really want out of Green Bay? Does he want to host a TV show? Is he just sulking? Aaron Rodgers was voted NFL MVP by the Associated Press for the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons. Photograph: Jeffrey Phelps/AP So, where is Aaron Rodgers going to play this season? Does he really want out of Green Bay? Does he want to host a TV show? Is he just sulking? Is he willing to sink into the mud in order to force through a move if that’s what it requires? Every single non-Chiefs team in the league should pick up the phone to try to figure out the answers. Rarely, if ever, is a franchise quarterback available in their prime available via a trade – a reigning league MVP has never been traded. Rodgers may be 37 year 0ld, but he still has at least four to five more years of high-level play in his legs. It’s worth remembering: Tom Brady has started as many Super Bowls since turning 37 (five) as any other quarterback has all-time. Given his excellence from the pocket, Rodgers’ game should age just as gracefully. Still: We can whittle down the list quite quickly. Realistically, those teams who already feel like they have a young, future franchise-caliber quarterback will not pick up the phone. Neither will the teams who have recently been rebuffed and so moved on to new targets in the draft (the 49ers, the Patriots). The Colts are out of it after making a move for Carson Wentz at the start of the offseason; the same goes for the Lions and the Rams. And you can rule out any team that already has an aging quarterback whose absorbing a big chunk of that team’s salary cap (Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, et al). That leaves us with six potential landing spots – with apologies to the Giants, who should make the call but won’t. Denver Broncos The rumors of a Rodgers-to-Denver deal have bubbled along since the opening night of the draft. It makes sense. The Broncos are going nowhere with Drew Lock and his league-leading interception total; Teddy Bridgewater will serve as a competent bridge piece to whoever the Broncos look at next, but he isn’t the long-term answer. Who the Broncos turn to in the medium to long-term is even more pressing given the state of their division. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t going anywhere for the next decade-plus. Ditto for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. In order to keep up, the Broncos need to take a big swing. They were unable or unwilling to move up in the draft to land one of this year’s top quarterback prospects, which leaves them with three possibilities: A, ride this season out and hope they can land a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft; B, muddle along with Bridgewater in a state of quarterback purgatory; C, try to trade for an upgrade. There is no price that the Broncos should be unwilling to pay. Want a couple of first-rounders? Sure. Want us to tack a second-round pick on? Of course. Oh, you want Bradley Chubb, too? He’ll meet you at the airport. Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, the Raiders brain-trust, find themselves in a similar position to Denver: the backbone of a playoff team is there, but they’re lacking the spark at quarterback that can help close the gap to Kansas City (and help cover up some of their questionable personnel choices). Gruden is famously impatient, and he has long been the kind of vocal, strident advocate for all things Rodgers-ness that the quarterback appears to covet; the coach would certainly acquiesce to the quarterback’s wishes with his offensive scheme– Gruden, for all his bluster, is as malleable as any coach in the league in adjusting his offense to the skills of his quarterback. The Raiders have the picks and young talent needed to make a big offer. And if moving back to the West Coast is any part of Rodgers’ calculation, the Raiders represent his best opportunity. Carolina Panthers The Panthers are hovering. Owner David Tepper has been looking to make a big splash at quarterback ever since he purchased the team. Carolina sniffed around Deshaun Watson before his legal troubles surfaced and they were first in line to enquire about Russell Wilson when the quarterback’s sour relationship with the Seattle hierarchy came to light. Bringing in Sam Darnold while simultaneously paying Teddy Bridgewater to go away was a smart gamble. Maybe there’s something there in the former first-round pick. Maybe he was a victim or circumstances and poor coaching in New York. Maybe not. Maybe he stinks. But the Panthers are happy to bet on the potential of something, anything, rather than treading water with a known commodity like Bridgewater. But just because Carolina only recently added Darnold does mean that they’re wedded to him for any length of time. If Rodgers is available and interested, the Panthers will be at the front of the queue making their case – they could even include Darnold in such a deal if the Packers wanted to buy Jordan Love more time or wanted to flip him themselves for extra assets. Miami Dolphins In two short years, Chris Grier and Brian Flores, the head honchos in Miami, have orchestrated the model rebuild. They loaded up on draft picks, built to specific scheme requirements in free agency rather than chasing names, took longshots on some high-upside players, drafted their quarterback of the future once the right pieces were in place, brought that quarterback along slowly. The roster has shown complete buy-in. The team has developed a bunch of players from so-so prospects or bit-part pieces into the foundation of a side that has real division-title aspirations this coming season. Miami could continue on that normal evolutionary line. They could continue to take things linear: they can explain away Tua Tagovailoa’s early struggles as the natural issues of any rookie quarterback; they could give him time to grow; they can continue to build around Tagovailoa, slowly and methodically. Or they could try to microwave success right now; they could use some of their remaining assets from the rebuilding days and take a run at a deal for Rodgers. No matter how smart or calculated a team’s long-term plan is, it means little for a coach or GM if their hand-picked quarterback turns the ball over on third down. It’s short-sighted, but it’s the way the league works. Would the Dolphins hierarchy rather bet on the next six years (perhaps more) of Tagovailoa or the next three years (perhaps more) of Rodgers, particularly in a division that is in a state of some flux? New Orleans Saints For the first time in a long time, the Saints are in the market for a quarterback. Sean Payton has the kind of quarterback-friendly, it’s-more-of-a-partnership-than-coaching reputation that could lure Rodgers to the NFC South. The Saints have bad big trades before and are happy to be ruthless in pursuit of upgrading their roster: they will move on fan favourites, will dangle out superstars in trades, will finagle the salary cap in order to squeeze out an extra couple of dollars in order to add another player now to win today not caring about the future. In short, all of the things that Rodgers has issues with in Green Bay. At some point soon, the Saints will have to pay for all of the salary cap sins of the back-end of the Drew Brees era, but there’s enough flexibility in the new collective Bargaining Agreement for the team to kick that can down the road for another two years, opening up enough of a window that could tempt Rodgers to make the move. Green Bay Packers The Packers do not want to trade Rodgers. If anything, it would be preferable from the Packers’ perspective for Rodgers to retire than to move to another team, no matter the amount of compensation that would come back in exchange, which means that the quarterback is going to need to make a stink – publicly or privately – in order to get out of Green Bay. That offers three interesting questions that Rodgers must answer before he hits the ultimate I-want-out button (so far, all Rodgers-wants-out chatter has come via leaks, not his own mouth): Does he want to leave to improve his chances to win a Super Bowl somewhere else? Does he want to leave because he feels promises have been broken by those above him and he cannot continue to work with the team? Does he really just want to move because he’s tired of Wisconsin and wants to move back to the West Coast where he could potentially host Jeopardy!? It’s hard to argue that wherever he could land would be a demonstrable upgrade over the roster in Green Bay. The Packers went to the NFC championship game last year, their cap sheet is healthy, and they have the assets to add some immediate help if Rodgers commits to staying and lays out his own timeline. Rodgers could turn any franchise into a legitimate contender, such is his excellence and individual style, but it’s hard to make the argument that his Super Bowl odds would be improved by moving elsewhere. Jeopardy! Lurking over everything is the idea that Rodgers could retire to be the full-time host of Jeopardy!. The show’s show-runner has stated publicly that they’re looking for a host that can commit their full-time to the show rather than viewing it as a side hustle alongside their main role. Being an NFL quarterback would seem to disqualify Rodgers from contention. Rodgers doesn’t think so. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do Jeopardy!. So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work,” Rodgers told The Ringer. “It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job.” Rodgers wants Jeopardy! but does Jeopardy! want Rodgers? Rodgers did a good job as a game show host… for a professional quarterback. But some of the buzz surrounding his performance feels overblown. It’s similar to Blake Griffin’s rendezvous with stand-up comedy. Athletes are generally graded in such things on a curve, the commentariat writ large grateful to any athlete for showing a modicum of personality beyond a barrage of cliches. And so the praise pours in. He’s hilarious! He was amazing! Griffin wasn’t giving Dave Chappelle any sleepless nights. And while Jeopardy! is probably enjoying the bump of being in the Aaron Rodgers business, are they willing to turn a media juggernaut over to a rookie ahead of a TV professional? And if Jeopardy! demanded the host work full-time, would Rodgers be willing to retire in his prime, a year after winning the league’s MVP award, in order to host a game show? He might. Everybody’s priorities are different. But that would potentially put him on the hook for $31 million if the Packers looked to recuperate his signing bonus.

  • Tyron Woodley wants to box ‘culture vulture’ Jake Paul: ‘I’m the one with the real smoke with you’

    Tyron Woodley wants to avenge his teammate's loss to Jake Paul.

  • Matt Rhule 'disappointed' after Teddy Bridgewater fires parting shot at Panthers practice habits

    Matt Rhule was forced to play defense in public after Teddy Bridgewater criticized his and Joe Brady's coaching routine.

  • Unique schedule quirk with Ravens plays to the Browns advantage

    The Browns play the Ravens back-to-back around their Week 13 bye

  • Report: Lions looking to trade right tackle Tyrell Crosby

    Crosby is entering the final year of his rookie contract and lost his starting spot