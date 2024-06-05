WNBA Rescinds Technical Foul That Led To Angel Reese's Ejection

On June 4, Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty. The former LSU basketball star had to exit the game after drawing two technical fouls for disagreeing with an official. A day later on June 5, the call was rescinded, a WNBA spokesperson confirmed.

Despite having to leave her squad in the last minutes of the game, Angel finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in her 24 minutes of playing. After a competitive game, the Sky came up short and lost 88-75.

Her teammates and even opposing players were a bit shocked at the call. After the game, Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty reportedly spoke to the ref who ejected Angel, saying, "She got two techs just for saying that's bullsh*t?," per a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This controversial call comes a game after Angel received a $1,000 fine for failing to speak to the media following a loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

So why was Angel given her first ejection of her WNBA career? Ahead, here's everything to know, and how, exactly, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball is involved.

Why was Angel Reese ejected?

With two minutes and 31 seconds left in the game, Angel was called for her fifth personal foul while fighting for a rebound. She was then called for a technical foul after "disrespectfully address[ing] the calling official," WNBA referee Maj Forsberg told reporters after the game.

Angel then walked away while waving her hand, which earned her the second foul, per Bleacher Report.

Angel Reese got a technical for this… 😳pic.twitter.com/5vtqaXS3Yh — SM (@SMHighlights1) June 5, 2024

"I tried to get an explanation. I did not," Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said to reporters after the game. "I don't know, to this moment, what has happened."

Teresa Weatherspoon asked about Angel Reese's ejection after game & Coach T is unamused.



"I tried to get an explanation. I did not. I don't know to this moment what has happened."🤷🏽♂️



(AR allegedly said 'that's bullsh*t' & waved off ref) #SkyTown #WNBA pic.twitter.com/hA6vXYtXpB — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) June 5, 2024

Angel's teammate Marina Mabrey, who was on the court during the ejection, said in the post game news conference, "She got two techs. She said something to the ref."

The guard added, "Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It's more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You've got to get to know refs and how they respond to things."

But many fans were left confused by the call. "nah cause Angel Reese just waving off the ref and getting ejected for that is crazy," one fan wrote on X. "Angel Reese was ejected for THAT?!" another added.

Ultimately, the WNBA rescinded the second technical foul that led to Angel's rejection, a league spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

How is Lonzo Ball involved?

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball attended the Sky vs Liberty game last night. After seeing the call in person, he said on X that he would pay the $400 fine Angel would be facing from the WNBA.

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)," he wrote.

Angel Reese has broken her silence after experiencing her first WNBA ejection.

While Angel didn't speak to the media about the call, she responded to Lonzo's message on X.

"appreciate you gang," Angel said.

Angel has long been open about facing a double standard from basketball fans, ever since she went viral for her reaction to Caitlin Clark during the 2023 March Madness national championship.

And while Angel and Caitlin are totally cool with each other, Angel recently spoke up about the surge in popularity for the WNBA, telling reporters, "Look where women’s basketball is... People are pulling up to games, we got celebrities coming to games, sold out arenas, just because of [the 2023 NCAA championship game]."

"Looking at that... I’ll take the bad guy role, and I’ll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates," she continued. "I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me too,’ and I want y’all to realize that."

Go, Angel, go!

