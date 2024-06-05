WNBA rescinds technical foul given to Angel Reese that resulted in her ejection

The WNBA has rescinded one of the technical fouls Angel Reese received on Tuesday that resulted in her ejection, a league spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The league said it rescinded the second technical foul called on her, which was initially given for waving at a referee "in resentment to the call."

Reese will still have to face a $200 fine for the technical foul she did receive − a price Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball said on social media he would pay.

It will also not count toward the total amount of technical fouls she's been assessed this season. Players get fined $200 for the first three technical fouls a player receives, and the fourth through sixth get fined $400. After a players obtains seven technical fouls, they fined $800 and are suspended for one game. The technical fouls were the first Reese has received this season.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the New York Liberty during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.

Why did Angel Reese get ejected vs. Liberty?

In the home loss to the New York Liberty, Reese was called for a foul in the final minutes when she "disrespectfully addresses" referee Charles Watson, according to the postgame pool report. After she received a technical foul, Reese waved her hand dismissively as she walked away from Watson, who gave her a second technical foul, resulting in automatic ejection.

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said she "tried to get an explanation" on why Reese received the technical fouls, but didn't get any reasoning.

"Whatever the ref felt like was the correct call is what he made," Sky veteran Marina Mabrey said. "It's more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. So you've gotta get to know the refs and how they respond to things."

Reese has averaged 12.6 points per game this season, second-most among rookies behind Caitlin Clark. She leads all rookies with nine rebounds per game, but she leads in the league in offensive rebounds per game with an average of five.

Contributing: Nancy Armour

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angel Reese technical foul that led to ejection rescinded by WNBA