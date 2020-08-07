WNBA reports no positive COVID-19 tests in bubble

The WNBA has not had a player with a confirmed positive for COVID-19 since the quarantine period in the league's bubble in Bradenton, Fla., ended four weeks ago.

The league announced the results of the 139 players on Friday.

Seven players tested positive during the WNBA's pre-arrival quarantine period between June 28 and July 5. Two of them were on the Indiana Fever, who delayed their arrival to Bradenton because of the test results.

The teams are playing a 22-game schedule at IMG Academy in Bradenton. Regular-season play began July 25 and is scheduled to end Sept. 12, followed by the playoffs.

Entering play Friday, the Seattle Storm (5-1) sit atop the standings of the 12-team league.





--Field Level Media